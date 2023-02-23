The Discovery Channel featured Winnebago Industries motorhomes and the City of Forest City in an episode of “RV There Yet?” that aired on Feb. 4.

In fact, this episode takes people inside Winnebago Industries’ eRV2 all-electric, zero-emission RV prototype that was unveiled at the Florida RV SuperShow in January.

In addition, the episode features the Winnebago Industries Grand National Rally and briefly tours Forest City, which is the longtime home of the annual RV rally. It also introduces viewers to employees and people that have contributed to the success of Winnebago Industries and its future.

There are scenes of Patrice and Kevin McCabe driving down Forest City’s Clark Street in an RV and attending their first Winnebago Industries Grand National Rally. They also visit the Winnebago Industries Manufacturing plant and have some fun at Pilot Knob State Park, including walking up to the tower for a birds-eye view. While at Pilot Knob, they interview DNR Ranger at the park, Michael Strauser, who discusses the natural elements of the park. They also enjoy a bike ride across the park and spend some time fishing there.

At the Grand National Rally, they say it is a fun time to meet people that all own Winnebagos. They met and interviewed Winnebago Industries Product Manager John Millis. He provided a tour and discussed the design of Winnebago’s new Vista RV.

“What drew me to this company was the people,” Millis said. “In our industry, this is a special place.”

Winnebago Outdoors Training Manager Duane Cyrus takes them on the factory tour on their second day at the rally.

“Here’s where it really starts to come together and take shape and it starts to look like a motorhome,” said Cyrus during an extended scene inside the plant. They witnessed production of Class A and Class C lines as well as some of the commercial vehicles.

Patrice McCabe called it a ‘perfectly choreographed symphony of parts” after witnessing the production lines. Then they met with Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower, which they called the highlight of their tour. He discussed how Winnebago owns all aspects of its manufacturing chain processes, including things such as stitch craft, plastics, and metals production.

“You can hear the action and energy around us,” Bower said. “There’s bells going off, motorhomes moving, people trying to move up and down. This is the energy that’s here every day and we’re really proud about it.”

Bower also cited efforts to recharge the brand to appeal to a contemporary audience, be modern, and reach a youthful demographic as well.

On the final day of the rally, the McCabes tour the museum at the Winnebago Industries Visitor's Center located across Highway 69 from the rally grounds on the south side of Forest City. There they also tour and learn all about Winnebago’s eRV2 from members of the Winnebago Industries Advanced Technology Group.

“The project started back in 2019,” said Director Jamie Sorenson of the Winnebago ATG, citing four pillars of focus that are electrification, data connectivity, materials, and autonomy. “It was based a lot on our work that we had done on specialty vehicles and we wanted to take that next step into the RV phase. Everybody is starting to make that migration toward electrification.”

As an advancement of the company’s original eRV concept vehicle, the eRV2 was developed in response to growing demand for more sustainable forms of road travel. It utilizes an environmentally safe lithium battery, recycled materials in the interior, and contains a connectivity system that allows users to easily monitor and control the vehicles' electrical and energy management systems.

The Discovery Channel' overall adventure series is about road trips to explore America. It is in its second season, which started on Dec. 31, 2022. The series is available online through the Discovery GO app, Amazon Prime, ROKU, SlingTV, fuboTV, Facebook, and YouTube. It is available for free viewing on YouTube at https://youtu.be/9y73Gd95keo. #loveForestCityIowa.