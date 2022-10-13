Dillavou to fill newly created executive director of teaching and learning role

A familiar face will take a new role beginning in Forest City's 2023-24 school year.

During the Oct. 10 school board meeting, the board approved the appointment of Zach Dillavou, current middle school principal, to a newly-created role in the district called Executive Director of Teaching and Learning. Dillavou’s new role will take effect on July 1, 2023. The district will begin the search for a new middle school principal in the near future.

In his new role on the administration team, Dillavou will focus on coordinating district-wide initiatives to improve student achievement and the retention and recruitment of teachers. The position will oversee curriculum development, such as Iowa’s new computer science requirements, Iowa’s Teacher Leadership and Compensation System and the district’s educational supports such as Title I, Special Education, and English Language Learning.

“Zach is an outstanding administrator and his actions are always about what is best for the students,” said Superintendent Darwin Lehmann. “Under his leadership, middle school students have consistently performed well in standardized tests and he also has placed a high priority on character and team-building activities for students and staff. His success as a teacher and administrator, combined with his passion for the type of work this position is designed for make him the perfect candidate to help propel the district forward.”

High School Principal Ken Baker said “I’m excited to continue to work with Zach in this capacity. He will be able to focus on the coordination of district-wide initiatives in the areas of student learning and teacher support and we can individualize the initiatives at the building level.”

“Zach is passionate about teacher and student support and how this support positively correlates to student learning," Elementary Principal Brad Jones said. "He was instrumental in the introduction of our teacher professional learning communities in our district. Under his leadership, we will be able to build on this positive momentum to ensure teachers and staff want to work in our district long-term and students receive the best educational experience possible.”

Dillavou has served as Forest City’s middle school principal since 2008. He was named School Administrators of Iowa Middle School Principal of the Year by his peers in 2021. He previously served as Forest City High School associate principal/activities director, beginning in 2004.

Dillavou began his teaching career as a fifth grade teacher in the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school district and then continued as a middle school teacher at Hampton-Dumont. He received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Buena Vista University and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Drake University.

“I have truly enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to serve as the middle school principal in this district for the past 15 years," Dillavou said. "I am extremely proud of the work that our students and staff have accomplished. I am excited for this new opportunity and feel fortunate to continue to work with our students and dedicated team of K-12 teachers, staff, administrators and school board members.”