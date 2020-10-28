 Skip to main content
Dike-New Hartford ends Lake Mills' season in regional finals
Dike-New Hartford ends Lake Mills' season in regional finals

Going into Wednesday night's game against the Class 2A, No. 3 Dike-New Hartford volleyball team in Charles City, the Lake Mills volleyball team new it was in for a challenge.

VBall Lake Mills vs. Dike-New Hartford 1

Lake Mills players embrace after losing against Dike-New Hartford Wednesday during the Class 2A Region 5 championship at Charles City.

The Bulldogs had advanced to the Class 2A, Region 5 finals for the first time in the past four years, with a chance to make it to make their first state tournament since 2012.

Unfortunately for Lake Mills, a powerhouse Dike-New Hartford (DNH) team stacked with young talent proved to be too much for the Bulldogs. The Wolverines won in three straight sets.

"We were coming in against a team that is going to make a run at three or four state titles in a row," Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer said. "If we're going to get beat out in the regional finals, you want to look across the net, you want it to be a team that's more than likely going to compete for a state title."

The two teams traded blows early in the first set, but DNH got out to a 14-9 lead when Lake Mills took a timeout. The Wolverines coasted to a 25-14 win to take an early match lead.

The second set was the most competitive of the night. The score was tied at 11-11 and 15-15 at points in the match, but a 10-6 run by the Wolverines finished off the Bulldogs with a 25-21 win.

VBall Lake Mills vs. Dike-New Hartford 2

Lake Mills players celebrate a point scored against Dike-New Hartford Wednesday during the Class 2A Region 5 championship at Charles City.

In the final set, momentum was with the Wolverines. The squad was led by freshman standout Payton Peterson, who had double-digit kills on the night. Peterson and her team won, 25-10, to win the match, 3-0.

"Lake Mills is a very solid program, very solid team," DNH coach Diane Harms said. "We weren't as sharp as I had hoped us to be, but that was due to a lot of the things that they were able to do. Our girls battled and found ways to be successful."

Senior Kylie Greenfield led with seven kills and junior Brooke Bergo had six. Junior Leah Moen also had 14 assists. The Bulldogs wrapped up their season with a 25-10 record and a runner-up finish in the Top of Iowa West.

The Wolverines are set to move on and play on Tuesday in the 2A state quarterfinals.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

