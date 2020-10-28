Dike-New Hartford ends Lake Mills' season in regional finals

Going into Wednesday night's game against the Class 2A, No. 3 Dike-New Hartford volleyball team in Charles City, the Lake Mills volleyball team new it was in for a challenge.

The Bulldogs had advanced to the Class 2A, Region 5 finals for the first time in the past four years, with a chance to make it to make their first state tournament since 2012.

Unfortunately for Lake Mills, a powerhouse Dike-New Hartford (DNH) team stacked with young talent proved to be too much for the Bulldogs. The Wolverines won in three straight sets.

"We were coming in against a team that is going to make a run at three or four state titles in a row," Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer said. "If we're going to get beat out in the regional finals, you want to look across the net, you want it to be a team that's more than likely going to compete for a state title."

The two teams traded blows early in the first set, but DNH got out to a 14-9 lead when Lake Mills took a timeout. The Wolverines coasted to a 25-14 win to take an early match lead.

The second set was the most competitive of the night. The score was tied at 11-11 and 15-15 at points in the match, but a 10-6 run by the Wolverines finished off the Bulldogs with a 25-21 win.