Designation change of former LEC allows tax credit application for apartments

Supervisors also unanimously approved the installation of a RenoDry dehumidification system in the courthouse for a cost of $10,142. A unit that is about 24 inches wide and 22 inches tall will be placed in a central location on the main floor. It will not draw from the building's electrical system, according to the RenoDry owners.

"I think it's well worth the time and effort and money spent to protect a valuable building," said supervisor chair Terry Durby, who noted that he was satisfied with references that he had contacted about the company and its products.

"Yes the records alone are worth it and the building even more," supervisor Susan Smith said.

Allison Rice of Winnebago County Public Health informed supervisors that the county had an 8.5 percent positive test rate for COVID-19 among those tested in the last seven-day period, which is near the state average. She said the highest positivity rates occurred among the 18-29 age group with the 0-17 age group "right behind."

Rice noted that with Test Iowa sites no longer open, they have seen an increased demand for testing and dispensed eight free at-home test kits in the same seven-day period.