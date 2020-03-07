Deer & Turkey Expo planned for March 14
0 comments

Deer & Turkey Expo planned for March 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Celebrate all things deer and turkey this March at the Deer & Turkey Expo.

The Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation will host the North Iowa Deer & Turkey Expo from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14 at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage.

Organizers are calling for your best mounts, sheds, beards or spurs from any year for a contest that includes prizes. Entries will be taken until 2:30 p.m. Categories include biggest buck, turkey, shed, matched shed; people's choice; and biggest youth turkey, buck. 

There will also be a best trail photo contest. Bring a copy, or call 641-732-5204 to learn where to email your best trail camera photos whether they are big bucks, toms, local wildlife, funny pics, or something else.

You can also match your archery skills to others in a skills contest. Prize is a new bow.

Local lockers, taxidermists, hunting experts, and conservation professionals will also be on hand to help with any of your hunting-related needs.

All proceeds benefit the Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation

Recreation weblogo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News