Deer & Turkey Expo planned for March 14

Celebrate all things deer and turkey this March at the Deer & Turkey Expo.

The Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation will host the North Iowa Deer & Turkey Expo from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14 at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage.

Organizers are calling for your best mounts, sheds, beards or spurs from any year for a contest that includes prizes. Entries will be taken until 2:30 p.m. Categories include biggest buck, turkey, shed, matched shed; people's choice; and biggest youth turkey, buck.

There will also be a best trail photo contest. Bring a copy, or call 641-732-5204 to learn where to email your best trail camera photos whether they are big bucks, toms, local wildlife, funny pics, or something else.

You can also match your archery skills to others in a skills contest. Prize is a new bow.

Local lockers, taxidermists, hunting experts, and conservation professionals will also be on hand to help with any of your hunting-related needs.

All proceeds benefit the Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation

