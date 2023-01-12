Decision on redistricting still awaits Forest City Board of Education

Forest City school board members have not yet reached a decision on redistricting changes that are required to be made by May 15. A motion was made at the Jan. 9 meeting to approve a new redistricting map, which died for lack of a second.

At the meeting, Jodi Flory of Cornerstone Geospatial Consulting gave a presentation on the requirement to redistrict based upon population changes resulting from the 2020 census. Flory had recommended Plan 1, which is one of five plan alternatives that did not come to a vote. It has the lowest population deviations and contains the least amount of voting precinct splits among the plan alternatives. The Hancock County portion of Forest City is paired with the "District 9" precinct in its entirety in that plan.

The next opportunity for the board to vote on the matter appears to be at its Feb. 8 meeting.

In other business, the board approved a contract with elementary school paraprofessional Kristy Pedelty as well as a contract adjustment with Lydia Thompson for an increase in hours. The board also accepted the resignations of custodian David Larson as well as paraprofessionals Deb Swanson and Heather Welch, effective at the end of the school year.

Board members also unanimously approved changes to the job description for the director of student supports and services at the middle school. It was announced that the February regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, instead of the regularly scheduled Monday night, beginning at 6:30 p.m.