Decemberfest to brighten the holidays

Osage will again hold Decemberfest this year despite the pandemic.

According to a release, the parade originally scheduled for Dec. 5 has been canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and new restrictions. All in-person events have been canceled.

Osage High School students Ryan Detmering, Josie Keck and Matthew Theis normally put on the parade and organize the lighting contest.

The other activities are tentatively scheduled to go on as planned, though there is a good chance one or several events will be canceled.

On Fri., Dec. 4 there will be a tree lighting at Osage City Hall.

According to the release, both businesses and individuals may participate in the lighting contest, which will be held virtually. Forms are due back to Osage Municipal Utilities by Nov. 30 — stop by the drive-through to register.

Themes include Clark Griswold (over the top, brightest, silliest display), traditional (pretty, captures beauty of Christmas), religious, best business display, best lights (New Haven), best lights (Orchard), and best lights (Mitchell).

On Sat., Dec. 5. there will be the Maple Market at the CRC event center.