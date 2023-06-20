The Winnebago County Conservation Board and Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation recently provided an update with photos of how construction is progressing on the new Hanson Nature Center.

Slated to be completed by December 2023 with a grand opening penciled in at that time, the hands-on educational center is centrally located in the county near the corner of Highways 69 and 9 just north of Leland.

The WCCB reported that some of the concrete work around the building is now underway, doors and windows are installed, and the siding is being installed. The siding is already primed and will be painted a darker color later. Kingland Construction has been undertaking the $2.3 million construction project.

The developing 7,680 square-foot environmental education center is located on 325 acres of prairie wetlands. When completed, it will serve people of all ages by providing environmental education for schools, civic groups, families, and visitors to Winnebago County.

Highlights of the completed center will include:

Interpretive and interactive natural history and live animal displays under 28-foot-high vaulted ceilings

90-seat auditorium for public programming and community use

Wrap-around observation deck overlooking prairies and wetlands

Universal accessibility, including an elevator

Separate classroom and conference room in the lower level

Administrative offices, a kitchenette, storage, and restrooms on the main level

Ample parking and a bus turnaround

Outdoor amphitheater that will seat classroom-sized groups

Future solar panels with real-time production outputs

Pledge forms were sent to county residents. Pledge levels include Chickadee less-than $250, Bluebird $250-$499, Goldfinch $500-$999, Cardinal $1,000-$2,499, Sandhill Crane $2,500-$4,999, Trumpeter Swan $5,000-$9,999, and Bald Eagle $10,000-plus.

Tax-deductible donations may be made to the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation at www.winnebagocbb.com or by calling 641-565-3390 to request a donor form. Checks may also sent to FWCCF at 34496 110the Avenue, Forest City, Iowa 50436. Names will be included on a donor wall inside the nature center for donations of $250 or more. All donations will be recognized in the WCCB newsletter.