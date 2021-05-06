 Skip to main content
Dean Welsh VFW Post 4370 to meet on May 17 at Britt Veterans Building
Dean Welsh VFW Post 4370 to meet on May 17 at Britt Veterans Building

The Dean Welsh VFW Post 4370 of Britt will meet at 1:30 p.m. May 17 in the Britt Veterans Building.

Following the meeting, light refreshments will be provided. Persons interested in becoming members are welcome to attend.

