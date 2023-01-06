Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary to meet Jan 16 in Britt, prospective members welcome

The Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary will hold its next monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Britt Veterans Building.

Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary Chair Jean Perkins said prospective members are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served following the meeting.

Perkins said that word has been received from the Iowa National Guard 1133 Transportation Company of Mason City that many of the 64 care packages mailed by the Britt VFW Auxiliary were being received by Christmas at their location in Poland. More were still being received as of Jan 4.

“Our thanks go out to those who have helped support this project for our veterans,” Perkins said.