Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary Post 4370 plans more care packages
The Britt Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary Post 4370 will meet at the Veterans Building in Britt at 1:30 p.m. on July 19. 

Care packages that members packed and shipped recently to the Navy guided missile destroyer, The USS Chaffee, have all been received. The Navy vessel is currently deployed to unknown areas.

The Iowa National Guard 3654th SMC deployed to Kuwait, have also received all care packages sent recently by VFW Auxiliary Post 4370.

Shipment of more care packages is planned. Donations are welcome. A project that provides flag key rings for Veterans is still ongoing.

Persons interested in becoming members of the Britt Auxiliary, and who wish to help support its efforts, are welcome to attend the meeting. Persons must have a relative who served overseas, which will qualify them to join. Membership dues remain at $15 a year.

