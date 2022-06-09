Dean Welsh Auxiliary Post to meet on June 20 at Veteran's Building in Britt

The Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary Post 4370 will hold its monthly meeting at the veteran’s building in Britt at 1:30 p.m. on June 20. A light lunch will follow. Persons interested in joining are welcome to attend.

The Auxiliary Post announced the installation of officers at its May meeting. They are President Judy Sonius, Treasurer Cynthie Masson, and Secretary Nancy Michel.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0