Deadline nearing for Great Holiday Giveaway

Saturday, Dec. 4 is the last chance to preregister for the Great Holiday Giveaway, which is sponsored by CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank and Home Trust and Savings Bank. Shop at Osage Chamber of Commerce stores for a chance to win $50 in Osage Chamber Bucks.

To enter, make a qualifying purchase during the promotion at any participating Chamber member business. Fill out entry forms at the business completely and legibly and wait until Wednesday, Dec. 8, when 30 winners will each win $50 in Osage Chamber bucks.

Participating Businesses Include: Aletheia, Debbie's Quilt Shop and Gifts, Dungey's Furniture, Emerson's On Main, Gifts Galore, Larson's Hardware Hank and Rental, Main Street Blossoms, Maxine's On Main, Osage Floral and Gifts, Rule 32, Sculpture Hair and Fashion, Shop on State, and Tried and True Boutique.

Register during these events or any time before Dec. 4.

Rules for the Great Holiday Giveaway include: Receive one entry form per purchase, per day, per in-store visit. Must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Need not be present to win. Entry forms are available at all participating member businesses. Thirty winners will be drawn at random and will receive $50 in Osage Chamber bucks, which may only be redeemed at current Osage Chamber merchants. Entry forms only valid with qualifying purchase.

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce by email at osageiachamber@gmail.com or by phone at 641-732-3163.

