Deadline for beginning farmer program is Oct. 12

Practical Farmers of Iowa is now accepting applications for its next class of the Savings Incentive Program, a two-year mentorship and support program for beginning and aspiring farmers.

Applications are due by Tuesday, Oct. 12, and must be submitted using the form at practicalfarmers.org/savings-incentive-program.

Applications will be evaluated by a committee of PFI members using a scoring system that rewards a noticeable commitment to developing independent farming goals. Up to 12 beginning farmers will be admitted this round, and those enrolled will start in January 2021 and be part of the SIP Class of 2023.

According to the press release, the Savings Incentive Program aims to help beginning farmers succeed at their farm start-ups through mentorship from experienced farmers; business plan support; the chance to save money and receive matching funds; the opportunity to attend a range of learning events; and access to a network of supportive peers.

After 24 months and completion of all program requirements, participants earn a dollar-for-dollar match on money saved up to $2,400, for a possible $4,800 that may be used to help purchase a farm asset. This savings component helps beginning farmers overcome prohibitive start-up costs – though many participants cite the networking, mentorship and business plan work as the most beneficial aspects of the program.

Core program features include business planning, network building, and capital investing.

Applicants must either be farming on their own now and have farmed for five or fewer years, or they must have some experience working for a farm business. This includes, but is not limited to: internships, apprenticeships, working as an hourly or salaried employee or working on the family farm.

Applicants must also live or farm in Iowa or bordering counties of adjacent states. Membership in Practical Farmers of Iowa is required – but those who are not members can join at practicalfarmers.org or by calling 515-232-5661.

For questions about the Savings Incentive Program or application process, contact Greg Padget at greg@practicalfarmers.org or 515-232-5661.

