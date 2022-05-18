Deadline for 529 giveaway is May 31

State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald is reminding Iowans in Mitchell County there are only a few days left to register for this year's College Savings Iowa 529 Day Giveaway.

"We're counting down the days until a winner is drawn for Mitchell County, and it could be you," said Fitzgerald. "Don't miss out on this opportunity to start your child's education savings with a $529 bonus."

According to the press release, those interested should visit Iowa529Contest.com and register to win before the May 31 deadline.

May 29, recognized nationally as 529 Day, encourages families to learn about 529 plans to save for their children's higher education. College Savings Iowa, one of Iowa's 529 plans, offers many tax benefits to help families maximize their savings. One being Iowa taxpayers can deduct up to $3,522 per beneficiary account from their 2022 Iowa adjusted gross income.

In addition to tuition, families can use their College Savings Iowa account to pay for room and board, books, supplies, computers and more at any eligible education institution in the United States or abroad.

