Davis family looking to restore Osage landmark

The resurrection of the Main Street in Osage continues.

Bryce Davis, the city administrator for Eagle Grove, along with his wife Heather Davis, a native of Osage, plan to renovate the old bank and Maple Inn structure on the corner of Main Street.

“It’s a beautiful cornerstone building,” Davis said.

It took the Davis family a little luck to get to this point, though there is still work ahead.

“It was very serendipitous,” Davis said. “(My wife’s) aunt farms and raises cattle, and we buy about a half a cow from them to be processed at S and S Locker every year. I went to pick it up, and I decided to drive through downtown to take a peek at it. We saw the big old yellow banner on those two buildings there, and I snapped a picture and called the realtor about a week later, and Phil Kolbet gave us a walkthrough.”

The yellow banner was the realtor's for sale sign.

The couple plan to put 12 apartments back in the building, but with a slightly different layout, modernized and updated – Davis said there were originally 12 apartments, as well.

It will be a renovation of both structure and surface.

“On the inside, it will be a complete demolition process because it’s lath and plaster, it’s knob and tube electrical wiring and there are outdated finishes,” Davis said. “There was a fire in there at one time, so it has to be corrected.

“Once we get everything demolished and structurally sound and flush and level on the floor, we’ll be putting in new sheetrock, new cabinets and countertops, LVT (luxury vinyl tile) floor, keeping the ceilings as high as possible, recess lighting, a sprinkler system and an alarm system.”

One important goal is to make the elevator functional. Currently, it does not meet code, so it will require extensive rehabilitation. It is an elevated cinderblock shaft built on the back of the building. Davis believes it was constructed in the mid-1980s, which is fortuitous, because anything before 1975 is considered an elevator not able to be rehabilitated. Instead, Davis and his crew only need to rehab the components and modernize the cab.

On the main floor, Davis plans to take the arches out of the bank, making it into a canopy and creating a vestibule. He wants to put a business back in the storefront.

This is not Davis’ first rodeo. In the past, he has worked on a two-story 1922 Ford dealership building. It had a pulley system that lifted Model T’s to the second floor for the showroom. The team replaced everything from scratch, taking out 300 tons from the building, putting in six apartments. In 26 minutes, they were all rented out.

Osage could be even better. For the old bank building, Davis envisions more luxury.

Davis hopes to get in touch with contractors early next spring in order to secure them for the project.

The start of the renovation depends on the awarding of funds. Davis is waiting on a state grant, and once it is awarded it will take 30 days to close on financing and to close on the building. He hopes to start demolition on May 1 of next year.

Only when they get inside and start work will Davis have a full appreciation of the building’s condition. Davis has given presentations at an Osage City Council meeting and a Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting.

It would be the renewal of a landmark.

“I’ve had a conversation with children of the Maple Inn owner,” Davis said. “They’re excited to see it be rehabbed. They’re excited to see new life in that building they spent all their childhood in.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0