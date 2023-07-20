A large crowd packed onto the Winnebago County Courthouse lawn and lining both sides of Clark Street watched Daphne Rohlfs and Toby Helm be crowned 2023 as Puckerbrush Little Miss and Mister on July 14.

Daphne, 7, is the daughter of Rachel Rohlfs and Nate Gremmer while Toby is the son of Trista and Adam Helm. During her public comments, Daphne said she likes playing outside with her brother. She also noted that she desires to be a singer and ballerina in the future.

After being named Little Miss, Daphne said “I crossed my fingers” and was assured by many that it worked. She thanked her family members, two brothers and her parents, for their support and encouragement.

“I like to get congratulated,” Daphne said.

Little Mister Puckerbrush Toby Helm said “I was happy and surprised.” He noted that he knew for a while that he was going to be competing for Little Mister. He said that he enjoys doing things with his family and playing with his new puppy, Duke, who was born in April. Duke is a yellow lab and is Toby’s first dog.

Toby also said he was eagerly anticipating riding in the Puckerbrush Parade the next morning. It was his second parade in two weeks. He helped drive his Great Grandpa Virgil Helm’s tractor in the Fourth of July Parade at Crystal Lake.

The most common theme among all the contestants interviewed was that their favorite summer thing to do was go swimming. Most of them cited the Forest City aquatic center and pool while some said it was the highlight of their summer vacations.

Maverick Helm, son of Kirk and Alicia Helm, cited a fun summer trip to Wisconsin, going to the local pool and parks, and eating ice cream, especially at Sweet Emmylu’s among his favorite things.

Jordy Johnson, daughter of Mike and Heather Johnson, said she likes to do cartwheels and sing. She said a recent trip to the Wisconsin Dells was her summer highlight to date.

Erde May, daughter of Amber Benjegerdes, was wearing a tie-dyed Puckerbrush T-shirt that she made. She noted her many pets, including dogs, cats, a rabbit, and even chickens as her furry friends.

Finley Burkholder, daughter of Reed and Julianna Burkholder, said going on a recent cruise was a lot of fun.

“I got free soft serve ice cream and I got to be with family and friends,” Finley said. She also said she loves jumping on the trampoline.

Hadley Kiefer, daughter of Kaylee Kiefer said she loves to dance before showing everyone how well she can do the splits.

“I’ve been dancing ever since I was like two years old,” said Hadley while also professing her love for her cat and dog.

Ella Buffington, daughter of Stephanie Buffington said she wants to be a gymnast. She said she also can do the splits, but that she was too dressed up to do it just then. She also said she recently returned from a vacation that included Yellowstone Park where she enjoyed seeing the mountains.

Pet parade

Audrey Sparks, director of freshman admissions and public relations manager at Waldorf University, announced the pet parade for the second consecutive year. By her side throughout the show was her 2-year-old Australian Shepherd, Connelly, which allowed for some interesting interactions with the contestants - mostly sniffing and getting to know them.

Sparks and Connelly also walked together in the Puckerbrush Parade on Saturday morning.

“Everybody knows how obsessed I am with dogs,” said Sparks, noting she has very little formal training in working with animals and learned a lot on her own. “I’m obsessed with animals in general, but especially dogs. I had the opportunity to do this last year too and hope to do it again.”

Pet parade highlights included HP Kobriger of Forest City, who is Winnebago County Extension Council Chair. He returned to the event again this year with his large, black Great Dane (Jarvis), who became well acquainted with Sparks’ dog Connelly. Dustin Jensen’s dog Candy rolled over on command and multiple Goldendoodle dogs, both full-size and mini, as well as some large huskies entertained the crowd. Jordy Johnson quickly changed hats after competing in the Little Miss contest. She showed her Goldendoodle, Jax Rizzo Johnson, who stood nearly as tall as her.

Puckerbrush 5K

The Puckerbrush 5K walk/run, sponsored by State Farm, started early on Saturday with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m. and the event starting an hour later. A total of 104 walkers and runners participated in various age categories. Among males, Gavin Grunhovd and, among females, Lauren Hillesland finished with the fastest times overall among all age divisions.

The top two 5K finishers in each age division were as follows:

Female - 15 and under 1) Lauren Hillesland 19:55, 2) Carmen Sharp 22:42; 16-19 years old 1) Lillian Nelson 21:44, 2 ) Claire Rye 22:37; 20-29 years old 1) Lilly Guth 25:21, Hannah Hovenga 26:56; 30-39 years old 1) Jess Jefson 23:14, 2) Sarah Harthan 24:23; 40-49 years old 1) Heather Johnson 25:02, 2) Audrey Sparks 28:22; 50-59 years old 1) Samantha Lord 28:25, 2) Gale Benton 29:17; 60-plus years old 1) Colleen Boran 26:29, 2) Jaci Thorson 31:40.

Male - 15 and under 1) Silas Gann 18:14, 2) Keagan Albertson 18:36; 16-19 years old 1) Gavin Grunhovd 16:52, Parker Sharp 19:05; 20-29 years old 1) Harrison Heppelman 21:24, 2) Joshua Woods 21:40; 30-39 years old 1) Alex Robson 20:19, 2) Michael Pettingill 20:50; 40-49 years old 1) Ethan Albertson 17:00, 2) Seth Thorson 19:15; 50-59 years old 1) Kent Hillesland 23:19, 2) Stan Newton 35:33; 60-plus years old 1) Kevin McDermott 27:01, 2) John Fisken 29:04.

On Monday, city officials and council members expressed satisfaction with how smoothly Puckerbrush Days went this year and with good attendance.

Ross Eiden of the Forest City Police Department said more than 450 omelets were served at the police reserve fundraising breakfast. He said that it pretty much solely funds reserve needs for the year. He attributed the higher attendance, in part, to Puckerbrush Days.

“I think Puckerbrush went really well and I appreciate everything the police department and the city crews did to make it a success,” said Council Member Dan Davis. “It was well received.”

Karl Wooldridge noted that there were so many people crowding onto the courthouse lawn at times that it was difficult to keep people off of the antique military tank that has been a fixture on the northeast corner of the lawn for the better part of a decade.

Other council members also said the annual town celebration was a great success, thanking Street and Sanitation Superintendent Andrew Faber and other city employees for working to help get everything in order through Sunday.