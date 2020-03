A Dad’s Belgian Waffles fundraiser for the Ventura Public Library will be held rom 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. March 28 at the Ventura Community Center.

All you care to eat, serving waffles, sausages, toppings and beverages. Cost is $7 a plate, kids 5 and under eat for free. Take outs are available.

All proceeds will go towards children’s summer reading program. For more information call 641-829-4410.

