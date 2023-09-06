The 20th annual Duncanfest will be held on Sept. 16 and 17 in Duncan, which is a small Czech village nestled into the Iowa countryside between Britt and Garner on Highway 18.

Festivities will be held at Duncan Hall with old time dance music in the community ballroom being the priority, according to a news release issued by Eric Malek and Duncan Hall volunteers. Four well-known bands will take the stage this year.

Dancing will starts at noon on Sept. 16 with Duncan’s hometown band, Malek’s Fishermen, commencing the fun. Three generations of Malek’s have kept the music going strong for 91 years and continue a busy touring schedule to this day. They will feature many Czech and German dance hall favorites. Alternating with Malek’s will be Brian Brueggen’s Mississippi Valley Dutchmen from Cashton, Wisconsin. This band features Brian on concertina along with his full six-piece band playing dutchmen dance favorites. The evening will be provided by the Mark Vyhlidal Band from Fremont, Nebraska. This band will play a large variety of dance music.

On Sunday morning, Sept. 17, festivities will start early at 8 a.m. when Malek’s Fishermen Band plays for the polka Mass at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. The church is located just across the street from the ballroom. A breakfast buffet at the ballroom will follow the Mass.

Dancing will resume at noon with the featured band, Mark Vyhlidal, getting the party back in full swing. Alternating with Mark, will be Barefoot Becky’s Ivanhoe Dutchmen from Mount Vernon, playing until 6 p.m. Becky and the boys have been playing Midwest ballrooms for many years and feature Becky on accordion along with her full five-piece band.

The annual queen contest will also be held Sunday. The reigning queen, Caralee Gruntorad from Eldridge, and Miss Congeniality, Laura Malek from Garner, will pass their crowns onto new recipients. An ice cream social in honor of Duncanfest’s 20th anniversary will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

The Duncan Ballroom is air-conditioned with a 50 by 75-foot hardwood dance floor. Continual renovations keep the hall updated and one of the most beautiful ballrooms anywhere, according to Malek and the Duncan Hall volunteers. Czech meals including Kolaches will be served and a full bar will be open each day.

The Duncan Campground is located behind the ballroom and is a great place for visitors to spend the weekend. Everyone is welcome to enjoy Duncanfest, whether it be dancing or just coming to listen and make new friends. The ballroom workers are volunteers, who work hard to keep this historic ballroom a great place for any party. More information is available at the ballroom website, www.duncanballroom.com.