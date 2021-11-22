Customers join early shopping, fun at Forest City Holiday Hop on Nov. 20

Forest City launched its holiday shopping in earnest on Nov. 20 with extended store hours and a Chamber of Commerce sponsored Holiday Hop event with free wine tasting that paired area wineries with several downtown businesses.

Shelley Robson, who owns and runs the Quilted Forest along with her husband Dan, had one of the winery representatives assisting customers in the store, which was open an extra hour until 5 p.m.

“There was a lot of laughing with people getting together in groups and having a good time,” Robson said. “Every year, the Chamber tries different things to let people know some of what we have to provide here in town while encouraging them to shop local. I also got the chance to go to the other places that were doing wine tasting. It was interesting to see a local winery doing tasting at Lola’s Plants and Gifts and to see a winery from Algona doing tasting at Paddler’s Tap.”

The Quilted Forest is located in the former Gamble’s and W.C. Franks building space on Clark Street. The Robsons have owned and operated it for nearly 24 years, about 13 years at the current location.

“I was sampling wines offered in our winery year-round and wholesaled as well,” said Soldier Creek Winery hostess and sales/brand representative Amanda Cooper said. The winery near Fort Dodge is approaching its eighth year. On this day, six different varieties were sampled. She said different customers had different favorites, but “everyone was out to have a fun time and try something new.”

Some of her customers were Forest City natives who returned for some early Christmas shopping and fun, Abby Feisel of Early and Vanessa Schultz of Sioux Falls as well as Lorae Current and Shelley Current.

Trainwreck Winery of Algona was set up at Paddler’s Tap as was Forever Simple Soy Candles with Amy Meinecke assisting customers on behalf of her cousin Jennifer Espojo Vargas of Hampton. For sale were soaps, bath balms, lotions, candles, room sprays, and more – many soy products.

“I help her at some vendor shows,” Meinecke said. “She started with candles several years ago and started adding specialty items and special requests. All her candles are soy and all the scents are essential oils. They are non-chemical and natural.”

Doug and Lori Jenson of Windy Hill Winery in Forest City were offering free wine tasting at Lola’s Plants and Gifts, which was also displaying seasonal greens for sale just outside the front entrance.

Michelle Schluter’s Hometown Creations was packed, even without free wine tasting, as customers shopped from a selection of products from local vendors and retailers. The store typically includes items such as home décor, purses, candles, essential oils, floral arrangements, knits, wood crafts, painting products, and T-shirts.

Schluter, who is a massage therapist and esthetician, operates Body and Skin Rejuvination in the back of the store space. She has plans to expand the store in the upcoming year, open the downstairs, and add more products under a new name for both businesses, “Rejuvinate.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

