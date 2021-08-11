Customer meeting in Black Hills' gas rate case is Sept. 28 in Lake Mills

A customer comment meeting in a Black Hills Energy natural gas rate case of the Iowa Utilities Board is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 in Lake Mills.

The meeting will be held in the Lake Mills Civic Center at 227 W. Main Street. Black Hills is requesting to increase its retail gas service rate revenues in Iowa by $10,544,007 or 17 percent annually.

According to a news release, Black Hills provides natural gas service to customers in Lake Mills, Leland, Fertile, Forest City, Hanlontown, and Klemme.

Under Iowa law, an interim rate increase representing a portion of the overall rate increase request was allowed to go into effect in June while the rate request is considered by the IUB. Any portion of the temporary rate increase that is not approved by the IUB would be refunded to customers with interest.

Black Hills' rates in Iowa have not increased in the past 11 years, according to the release. In letters to customers, the company cites the need to recoup costs for investments in natural gas replacement and reliability projects, safeguarding utility meters, and upgrading farm tap fuel lines.