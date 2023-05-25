Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

At the May 22 supervisors meeting in Garner, Hancock County Engineering reported a necessary road closure due recently on Vail Avenue, between 120th and 130th Streets.

It failed on Sunday, May 14, due to large rainfall over three days,” Purvis said. “We think there was a void under the culvert and the force of the water made it fold in half.”

Purvis explained that when the culvert under the road there pulled apart, it created a void under the road.

“This will likely be closed for weeks as we repair this,” said Purvis of the failed 1967 structure. “Ideally, you usually put concrete under paved roads.”

However, the price quote for concrete pipe is $107,000 with a long delivery date of late August, according to Purvis.

“The quote for CMP is $60,000 with delivery in 3-4 weeks,” Purvis said. “We are planning to go with the cheaper and faster option.”

He said with the delivery date, the more expensive option could result in mid-September completion at best. The secondary roads department plans to have the section of pavement removed soon. Purvis estimated that the cost to pour the road back could be an additional $20,000. The daily traffic number on the road has been about 150 vehicles per day.

Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution temporarily closing the road while repairs are completed.

Purvis also announced that crews should start painting paved county roads, beginning with the south half of the county by June 12. He said paint that was on order was just delivered the week prior.

“It’s nice to get it now rather than waiting until September or October,” Purvis said.

Supervisors approved a resolution approving some county bridge weight limits and postings. Purvis noted five changes. He said that two bridges dropping to three-ton weight limits, located in Boone Township on Deer Avenue between 190th and 200th as well as Bingham Township on Crane Avenue between 330th and 340th, are scheduled to be replaced in the next two years.

The other bridge posting changes are located in Bingham Township on Crane Ave between 280th and 290th where one-lane traffic is required, Bingham Township on Birch Avenue between 280th and 290th with a 25-ton limit, and Orthel Township on Deer Avenue between Highway 18 and 240th where a one-truck sign series is noted.

“It meets the threshold for us to get our bridge funds,” said Purvis of the approved resolution. “We have 126 bridges.”

In other business, supervisors:

Approved a five-day class C liquor license for Britt Bar & Grill, LLC beginning on June 23.

Approved terms of service with Fort & Schlegel CPA Personal Consultants for audit of financial statements for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

Took no action on a reimbursement request of Snyder & Associates Construction Technician Kristina Paradise to attend a Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration meeting on May 31 and June 1 in Des Moines. Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman said she was also planning to attend the meeting.

Signed a fifth amendment to the child support staffing contract between the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, Child Support Services, and the Floyd County (host) Political Subdivision. Chair Greiman noted that it thanks Floyd County and called it a good thing.