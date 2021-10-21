CST to hold kick-off for fifth season

Be the first to hear about Cedar Summerstock Theater’s 2022 shows when CST holds the kick-off for its fifth anniversary season.

First, there will be a fall cabaret at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. There will be appetizers and a cash bar. The event will be held at South Square in St. Ansgar. Tickets may be purchased at St. Ansgar State Bank.

According to the press release, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, CST will hold a musical brunch at the Cedar Valley Seminary in Osage. There will be a buffet brunch and a mimosa and bloody Mary cash bar. Tickets may be purchased at the Cedar Valley Seminary.

Cost is $20 per person. Tickets for both events are available at cedarsummerstock.tix.com.

