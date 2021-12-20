 Skip to main content
CST seeking donations for fifth year performance

As preparation for the fifth season of the Cedar Summerstock Theater gets underway, organizers are asking the public to help support the annual performance that brings some of the best talent from across the country to Mitchell County.

2022 CST Addams Family

The 2021 Cedar Summerstock Theater performance of the Addams Family.

In part because of COVID-19, the past couple of years have been difficult for Cedar Summerstock Theater. It has been a long journey from its origin in 2016.

The public can become a friend of Cedar Summerstock Theater with a donation in any amount.

For more information, email info@cedarsummerstock.org.

Phone number is 763-312-8319.

