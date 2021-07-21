CST bows out with Regarding Broadway

Cedar Summerstock Theater will close out the season with a performance of Regarding Broadway, a tribute to the colorful days of vaudeville with lots of music, skits, humor and dance.

The show opens July 29 and runs through Aug. 8 at the Krapek Family Arts Center at the Cedar River Complex in Osage, the performance venue for CST.

The setting is a 1920s theater which soon fills with a production true to the era of vaudeville – a variety show featuring classic Broadway songs (think George Gershwin, Jerome Kern and Irving Berlin), skits, bits, jokes, stories and much more. The show is co-written by Craig Johnson and C Ryan Shipley, who have both directed shows for the CST. Shipley is also choreographer for the show; set design is by Robin McIntyre.

CST founder and artistic director Nancy Lee calls Regarding Broadway a production awash with talent from the 20 or so college-aged actors who came to Mitchell County to get summer stock experience. Their talents have been displayed in the season’s other shows, Seussical, Godspell, and The Addams Family.

Their stories are also a part of the show, she said, and “about their experiences about being here in Mitchell County.”