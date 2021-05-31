 Skip to main content
Crowds gather again on Memorial Day
On Memorial Day of 2020, the rifles were silent. It was a different scene this year.

2021 Memorial Day rifle fire

The rifle salute by the Post 278 Memorial Squad.

On May 31, the public gathered near Osage Cemetery as the parade passed by, the marching band's white uniforms bright in the sun. The crowd then followed to the Veterans Memorial where Osage graduating senior Mary Miller recited the Gettysburg Address and Brandon Parcel, American Legion 4th District Vice Commander, spoke eloquently of the men and women who served and died for their country. The VFW Ladies and the Legion Auxiliary also did their part. Post 278 Memorial Squad provided the rifle salute. Matthew Johnson and Andrew Thyer played taps.

The moment of silence this year was just long enough, as the crowds returned across America to honor the fallen.

2021 Memorial Day auxiliary

Children also played their part in the Memorial Day ceremonies.
2021 Memorial Day band

The Osage Community High School marching band performs during the 2021 Memorial Day parade.
2021 Memorial Day Mary Miller

Mary Miller reciting the Gettysburg Address at the Osage Cemetery.
