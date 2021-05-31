Crowds gather again on Memorial Day

On May 31, the public gathered near Osage Cemetery as the parade passed by, the marching band's white uniforms bright in the sun. The crowd then followed to the Veterans Memorial where Osage graduating senior Mary Miller recited the Gettysburg Address and Brandon Parcel, American Legion 4th District Vice Commander, spoke eloquently of the men and women who served and died for their country. The VFW Ladies and the Legion Auxiliary also did their part. Post 278 Memorial Squad provided the rifle salute. Matthew Johnson and Andrew Thyer played taps.