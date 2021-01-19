CROP Walk thanks community

The Mitchell County CROP Walk Committee recently thanked the Mitchell County community for all the support for the 2020 Virtual CROP Hunger Walk.

“The coronavirus did change the manner we collected funds this year but the committee is happy to report that it didn’t change the heart of those who want to help feed people around the world and here in Mitchell County," the press release stated.

According to the release, a total of $2,775 was donated to Church World Services and 25 percent, or $627, was presented to the Mitchell County Food Bank to help support their wonderful program fighting food insecurity right here at home.

These area churches and local ministries work in together to raise funds for CROP Hunger Walk: