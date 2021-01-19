CROP Walk thanks community

The Mitchell County CROP Walk Committee recently thanked the Mitchell County community for all the support for the 2020 Virtual CROP Hunger Walk.
“The coronavirus did change the manner we collected funds this year but the committee is happy to report that it didn’t change the heart of those who want to help feed people around the world and here in Mitchell County," the press release stated.
According to the release, a total of $2,775 was donated to Church World Services and 25 percent, or $627, was presented to the Mitchell County Food Bank to help support their wonderful program fighting food insecurity right here at home.
These area churches and local ministries work in together to raise funds for CROP Hunger Walk:
David Community Church, McIntire; Eden Presbyterian Church, Rudd; First United Methodist Church, Osage; Mid-West Gospel Ministries, Osage; Our Savior Lutheran Church, Osage; Sacred Heart and Visitation Catholic Church, St. Isidore Cluster; St. Luke Lutheran Church, Nora Springs; Cross Roads Lutheran Parish, Mitchell; Faith Lutheran Church, Mitchell; Cross Roads Lutheran Parish; Rock Creek Lutheran Church; St. John’s Lutheran Church of Rock Township; St. Peter’s Catholic Church, New Haven; United Methodist Church, St. Ansgar along with many county residents who dropped off donations at the Home Trust & Savings Bank.
Mitchell County Food Bank Director, Denny Johnson, reports that Mitchell County Food Bank is currently providing food to 55 families, or 170 people per month.
Donations given to the food bank are greatly appreciated. Please consider giving non-perishables, paper products, canned goods and other items.
The Mitchell County Food Bank hours are from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday.