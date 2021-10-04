CROP Walk fighting hunger

The Mitchell County CROP Hunger Walk will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social isolation, there will be a virtual CROP Hunger Walk this year, and donations can be made year-round at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021.

According to the press release, it is important to find new ways to engage the community to continue giving to the CROP Hunger Walk as the ongoing COVID-19 virus creates increased need for food and resources for local agencies and around the world. Now is the time to give more than ever.

Mitchell County’s virtual CROP Hunger Walk and some 700 other communities nationwide are joining together in interfaith CROP Hunger Walks with the theme, "Around the block. Around the world."

A major CWS success story is the cinder block homes and schools built in Haiti. After 2016 Hurricane Mathew, CWS in partnership with ACT Alliance built study cinder block homes that stood up to the magnitude 7.2 earthquake in August of 2021. According to CWS, the CWS-constructed homes and schools following the earthquake stood strong and were undamaged, saving thousands of lives.

Donations to CROP Walk make a huge difference for people at local Food Banks and around the world, and the public is asked to support these good works.

There is a simple procedure to donate to Mitchell County’s CROP Hunger Walk. Churchgoers can donate at their church, or anyone who is not physically attending church services can send a donation to Home Trust & Savings Bank, Attn: CROP Walk, 628 Main Street, Osage, IA 50461.

These local ministries raise funds for CROP Hunger Walks: David Community Church, McIntire; Eden Presbyterian Church, Rudd; First United Methodist Church, Osage; Mid-West Gospel Ministries, Osage; Our Savior Lutheran Church, Osage; Sacred Heart and Visitation Catholic Church, St. Isidore Cluster; St. Luke Lutheran Church, Nora Springs, Cross Roads Lutheran Parish; Mitchell Faith Lutheran Church, Mitchell, Cross Roads Lutheran Parish; Rock Creek Lutheran Church, Cross Roads Lutheran Parish; St. John’s Lutheran Church of Rock Township, Cross Roads Lutheran Parish; St. Peter’s Catholic Church, New Haven; and United Methodist Church, St. Ansgar.

For more information, call Dean Pohren at 641-220-5143.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0