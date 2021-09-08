CROP Hunger Walk going virtual

Over the past 50 years, tens of thousands of walkers have raised more than $500 million through the annual CROP Hunger Walk.

Mitchell County CROP Hunger Walk always raises around $2,000, making it one of the largest donations for a small community walk, according to a CROP Hunger Walk press release.

This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social isolation, there will be a virtual CROP Hunger Walk in Mitchell County.

CROP Hunger Walk is forging new ways to engage the community to continue giving to the CROP Hunger Walk as the current pandemic creates increased need for food and resources for local agencies and around the world. Now is the time to give more than ever, according to the press release.

This year, the Mitchell County Crop Hunger WALK and some 700 other communities nationwide are joining together in interfaith CROP Hunger Walks around the theme "Raising Animals: Saving Communities."

Walkers will be signing up online and walking in isolation to show their solidarity with the millions of neighbors around the world who must walk to live – as well as with the millions served by local food pantries, food banks and meal sites in the United States.