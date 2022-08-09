Cribbage tournament winners announced at Hancock County, North Iowa Fairs

Results are in from the 2022 North Iowa Fair Cribbage Tournament as well as the annual Hancock County District Fair Cribbage Tournament held July 31.

At the Hancock County District Fair in Britt, 34 contestants participated. Finalists included this year's champion Rich Schaefer of Britt, Dean Schroeder of Iowa Falls,Tracie Foley of Corwith, Dan Werner of Wells, Minnesota, and Bruce Thrond of Emmons, Minnesota.

In the 2022 North Iowa Fair Cribbage Tournament, 20 players competed. The champion was Connie Bauer of Garner, second place went to Joe Malone of Mason City; third place belonged to Judy Werner of Wells, Minnesota, Randy Broesder of Forest City took fourth place, and Danni Bagbey of Corwith was awarded "needs to work harder."