Crews making progress on Foothill Avenue

At the Board of Supervisors meeting on June 22, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm presented a proposed bypass detour agreement.
According to Brumm, tentatively scheduled later this summer, the Iowa DOT will be constructing a new interchange in Floyd County at the intersection for Highway 18.
The DOT intends to leave the road open to traffic, but in the event it must be closed, they were requesting to use Mitchell County roads as an emergency detour route. The DOT would install signs if needed.
“It’s just a detour route,” Brumm said. “We do those all the time. They want to use T38 as their route.”
The Board approved the proposal.
In other business:
• Brumm said they had begun advertising for the vacant positions of natural resource technician/roadside manager. The roadside manager plans, schedules, coordinates and completes work related to roadsides, natural resources, wildlife areas, accesses and water bodies within Mitchell County, according to the Mitchell County Courthouse website.
“Nobody in Secondary Roads wanted it, so we’ll continue on with that,” Brumm said.
• Paving continues north on Foothill Avenue.
“They had got to Cedar Village late last night or late yesterday afternoon,” Brumm said. “I’m not sure if they’ll be able to get to the Conservation campground at Halvorson [Park] or not – they’ll be awfully close. We’re still projecting them to be done by the end of the day Thursday, weather permitting. Things are moving right along on that.”
“How many days do they leave that road sit completely?” supervisor Steve Smolik asked.
Brumm said crews use a time/temperature factor.
“When we had the hotter week last week, we were getting the people who live on the road access to their property in 22 to 24 hours,” Brumm said.
Brumm added that he had taken a few calls on whether the paving would be complete by the Fourth of July.
“We’ll allow access by the Fourth,” he said. “I don’t know where the shoulder will be by then, but they should be awfully close. There is going to be a drop-off there. I think we’ve done that in the past, where people are driving on it way before shoulders are done. The people who live on that road will have access to their property…. as long as people drive careful.”
Supervisor Jim Wherry suggested placing cones at the Halvorson Park entrance.
“So people aren’t dropping trailers off the ledge,” he said.
Brumm indicated he might be able to request more shoulder rock to help turn campers in and out of the drive.
“If they get to the campground today, depending on what the temperature is doing outside, people may be able to access the campground by the weekend,” Brumm said. “Even if they start tomorrow, there will be 48 hours, which I think will be ample time.”
Brumm said he believes everything was going smoothly with local residents regarding Foothill Avenue.
• The supervisors also approved closing South 13th Street in Osage during the Mitchell County Fair fireworks display, which will take place on Aug. 6 and 7, roughly 9-10:30 p.m., according to auditor Rachel Foster.
Brumm said he could arrange for assistance if the fair needs help with barricades.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.