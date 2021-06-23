Crews making progress on Foothill Avenue

“How many days do they leave that road sit completely?” supervisor Steve Smolik asked.

Brumm said crews use a time/temperature factor.

“When we had the hotter week last week, we were getting the people who live on the road access to their property in 22 to 24 hours,” Brumm said.

Brumm added that he had taken a few calls on whether the paving would be complete by the Fourth of July.

“We’ll allow access by the Fourth,” he said. “I don’t know where the shoulder will be by then, but they should be awfully close. There is going to be a drop-off there. I think we’ve done that in the past, where people are driving on it way before shoulders are done. The people who live on that road will have access to their property…. as long as people drive careful.”

Supervisor Jim Wherry suggested placing cones at the Halvorson Park entrance.

“So people aren’t dropping trailers off the ledge,” he said.

Brumm indicated he might be able to request more shoulder rock to help turn campers in and out of the drive.