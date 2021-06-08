Crews gain traction on Foothill

At the June 8 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, the use of the American Rescue Plan Act to help fund the county maintenance garage was approved.

ARPA was signed into law earlier this year, providing monetary relief for those impacted by COVID-19. Auditor Rachel Foster said the garage could be used as a drive-through clinic and as storage for Public Health.

Groundwork has begun on the garage west of the Mitchell County Courthouse and near Public Health headquarters.

Engineer Rich Brumm said the paving of Foothill Avenue continues. He indicated it is difficult for him to predict the rate of progress.

“I’m not going to get too optimistic that they’ll get a mile a day,” he said. “They might get a half a mile or three quarters.”

Brumm estimated that going forward it would be a two-week paving project.

“But then we’ve still got shoulders,” he said. “Their new schedule shows that paving will still be done by the Fourth [of July] and they’ll still probably be doing some granular work. Obviously, the closer they get to town, the faster they’ll pave, because they’ll have fewer miles to travel.”