CRC to host two events in January 2021

The Cedar River Complex will host two events the beginning of the New Year.

According to a CRC release, there will be a toddler gym and swim at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 6.

This program is designed for children ages 3 to 5 years old. Children should arrive in comfortable play clothes with their swimsuit on underneath.

The first half hour of class will be in the gym and the second half hour in the pool, according to the release. Parents or guardians are welcome to stay for the class, but are not required to do so; they must stay in the building while their child is attending class.

According to CRC, children will experience a fun, stimulating environment while improving their social and physical skills.

The swim is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members.

On Jan. 11, CRC will begin a 10-week wellness challenge, perfect for New Year resolutions, according to the release.