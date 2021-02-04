 Skip to main content
CRC to hold triathlon events
CRC to hold triathlon events

  Updated
CRC logo

CRC to host triathlon events in February and March.

The Cedar River Complex with be holding a Choose Your Triathlon event beginning Feb. 15.

According to CRC, athletes can select between one and four triathlons between Feb. 15 and March 15. Cost is $25 for CRC members and $38.46 for non-members.

The sprint is an 800-yard swim or row, a 12-mile bike, and a 3-mile run. Standard is a 1-mile swim or row, a 25-mile bike, and a 6.2-mile run. Half is a 1.2-mile swim or row, a 56-mile bike, and a 13.1-mile run. Full is a 2.45-mile swim or row, a 112-mile bike, and a 26.2-mile run.

