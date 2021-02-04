CRC to hold triathlon events

The Cedar River Complex with be holding a Choose Your Triathlon event beginning Feb. 15.

According to CRC, athletes can select between one and four triathlons between Feb. 15 and March 15. Cost is $25 for CRC members and $38.46 for non-members.

The sprint is an 800-yard swim or row, a 12-mile bike, and a 3-mile run. Standard is a 1-mile swim or row, a 25-mile bike, and a 6.2-mile run. Half is a 1.2-mile swim or row, a 56-mile bike, and a 13.1-mile run. Full is a 2.45-mile swim or row, a 112-mile bike, and a 26.2-mile run.

