CRC to hold May events

The Cedar River Complex is offering a toddler gym and tumble for 3-5 year olds 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, April 20.

Participants will tumble, run, jump and more in a fun atmosphere. Kids can get some exercise while they work on their balance and coordination as they play. They should wear comfortable clothes and socks, and have clean sneakers for the hour.

Price is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members.

Instructors are Olivia Dodd and Addy Witt.

The CRC is also holding an Athletico class on Thursday, May 13 from 5:30-7 p.m., which will focus on injuries and how to heal them. Each month, Rachel from Athletico will perform free assessments. She will provide personal attention to the participant’s health and educate them regarding potential injuries.

There is no cost. Those interested can stop by the CRC or call (641) 832-3600 to register.

Couch to 5K will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 18, 20, 25 27, June 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, and July 1. It runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.