CRC to hold May events

The Cedar River Complex is offering a toddler gym and tumble for 3-5 year olds 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, April 20.
Participants will tumble, run, jump and more in a fun atmosphere. Kids can get some exercise while they work on their balance and coordination as they play. They should wear comfortable clothes and socks, and have clean sneakers for the hour.
Price is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members.
Instructors are Olivia Dodd and Addy Witt.
The CRC is also holding an Athletico class on Thursday, May 13 from 5:30-7 p.m., which will focus on injuries and how to heal them. Each month, Rachel from Athletico will perform free assessments. She will provide personal attention to the participant’s health and educate them regarding potential injuries.
There is no cost. Those interested can stop by the CRC or call (641) 832-3600 to register.
Couch to 5K will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 18, 20, 25 27, June 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, and July 1. It runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The CRC invites participants to push themselves toward a 5K goal this summer. Instructor Carrie Barker will use the walk/run (jog) method, which is popular among beginning runners -- a method designed to train a runner from zero fitness to a 5K in eight weeks.
Registration deadline is May 14. The program minimum is four to hold the class.
Price is $65 for CRC members and $93.46 for nonmembers.
One of those 5K goals can be achieved at this August’s Main2Main marathon. Registration for the event is now open.
In addition, the CRC offers sport coaching or personal training for youths and adults. Contact Nicole Dodd for details at nicoled@cedarrivercomplex.com.