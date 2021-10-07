CRC to hold football clinic

Osage graduate Connor Tabbert will coach a youth football clinic for the Cedar River Complex.

According to a CRC press release, this will be fun-filled four-week experience for basic football skills. Participants will learn the fundamentals through drills and games. Leaders will help with proper warm-up and give tips to improve their knowledge about the sport.

The camp will take place on Saturdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m. for kindergarten through second grade, and 9:30-10:30 a.m. for third through fourth grade, Oct. 23, Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13.

Cost for CRC members is $20, $30.77 for non-members.

