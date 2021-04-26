CRC to hold fitness classes

Several Cedar River Complex activities will begin in early May.

Carol’s Choice is instructed by Carol Tesch, whose goal is to prioritize fitness. According to the press release, participants will never know what to expect, but to be prepared for cardio with a chance of cycling.

It will be held on Thursdays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 5:15-6 a.m. Cost is $20 for CRC members, $30.77 for nonmembers.

Seventh and eighth graders may participate in CRC Strong. They will learn how to build strength from the bottom up, starting with proper form and strengthening the core, working up to using both weight machines and free weights to improve overall strength. This will be a challenging, but rewarding program.

For details contact Program Manager Nicole Dodd at nicoled@cedarrivercomplex.com.

Price is $2.50 per session; $25 punch cards are available.

Instructors are Justin Trees, Josh Dodd, Mitchell Schotanus and Lindsey Dyball.

CRC will host a Total Body Grind on Fridays, May 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 9-10 a.m.