CRC promotes the benefits of swimming

It does not seem like swimming weather during a blizzard that closed Osage schools last Thursday and Friday, but fortunately lessons at Cedar River Complex are held indoors.

There is no time of life or time of the year where learning to swim is not useful. It could even be lifesaving.

The CRC offers classes for all levels of skill.

Private and semi-private lessons are designed for all ages and swimming ability. According to the CRC, these classes are goal oriented and meant to not only train people but to be enjoyable.

All swim lessons are 30 minute sessions with an experienced swim instructor. To schedule swim lessons contact aquatics manager Mark Miller at markm@cedarrivercomplex.com. Price for private classes is $65 for CRC members, $100 for non-members, while semi-private is $50 for CRC members and $76.92 for non-members.

The public masters lap swim club is also open to all skill levels. According to the CRC, an atmosphere of encouragement is especially important for children. Goals should be realistic to discourage burnout and are meant to get swimmers in a routine of improvement.

The ultimate goal is to make the student into a competitive swimmer, and to achieve a skill level where team-members can compete at swim meets.