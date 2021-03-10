CRC offers toddler swim, fitness madness

The Cedar River Complex is offering a toddler gym and tumble class from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the CRC, toddlers will get some exercise while they work on balance and coordination in a fun atmosphere. This class is open to children ages 3-5 years old. Please wear comfortable clothes, socks, and have clean sneakers for the hour.

Cost is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members. Instructors are Olivia Dodd and Addy Witt.

As well, the CRC Fitness Madness event is back after a year away.

From 5:30-8:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 21, participants will attempt to complete three fitness classes in three hours – two intense classes followed by pool side yoga. In between classes, there will be a chance to refuel with a snack break. Proceeds from the fundraiser go towards new classroom and fitness equipment.

Cost is $7 for one class, $14 for two classes and $20 for three classes. Register by Friday, March 19. Drop-in punch cards are not accepted for payment. Drop-in registration is not available.

