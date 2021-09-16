 Skip to main content
CRC offers strength program to middle schoolers
CRC offers strength program to middle schoolers

Students in middle school, seventh and eighth grade, are invited to attend Cedar River Complex’s CRC Strong program.

Participants will learn how to build strength from bottom up, beginning with proper form and strengthening the core. They will use both weight machines and free weights to improve overall strength.

According to the CRC, this is a challenging but rewarding program. For more details, contact program manager Nicole Dodd at nicoled@cedarrivercomplex.com.

Fees are $2.50 per session with $25 punch cards available. Instructors are Justin Trees, Josh Dodd, Mitchell Schotanus and Lindsey Dyball.

