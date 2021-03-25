CRC offers April classes

The Cedar River Complex is offering a toddler gym and tumble class from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7.

According to a CRC release, toddlers will get some exercise while they work on balance and coordination in a fun atmosphere designed to improve social and physical skills.

This class is open to children ages 3-5 years old. Children should wear comfortable clothes with their swimsuit on underneath, and have socks and clean sneakers.

The first half hour will be in the gym and the second half hour in the pool, according to the release. Parents and guardians are welcome to stay for class, but are not required to do so, and are asked to stay in the building while their child is attending class.

Price is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members.

Instructor is Carrie Barker.

• As well, the CRC is offering Tai Chi and Tae Kwon Do.

Tai Chi will be held from 5:50-6:30 p.m. on Mondays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26.