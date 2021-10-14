CRC offering youth strength class

Cedar River Complex is now offering a youth strength and endurance class called CRC Strong. Seventh- and eighth-grade students are eligible for participation.

Students will learn how to build strength from the bottom up, starting with proper form and strengthening of the core. Participants will work their way up to using both weight machines and free weights to improve overall strength.

According to the CRC flyer, this will be a challenging but rewarding program. For details, contact CRC Program Manager Nicole Dodd at nicoled@cedarrivercomplex.com.

Cost is $2.50 per session. There will be $25 punch cards available. Instructors are Justin Trees and Josh Dodd.

