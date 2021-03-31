CRC offering youth classes

The Cedar River Complex is offering several classes for children in elementary and middle school.

According to a CRC release, there will be a youth softball clinic on Saturdays, April 10, 17, 24 and May 1. The time slot for first and second graders is 8:30-9:30 a.m., and 9:30-10:30 a.m. for third and fourth graders.

Participants will learn the basics and advanced fundamentals of softball. They will also gain a rewarding experience in fun drills and games that focus on hitting and throwing. This is a non-competitive atmosphere for girls first through fourth grade.

Price is $20 for CRC members and $30.77 for non-members.

Instructor is Autumn O’Malley.

The CRC is also offering an afternoon adventures program from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.

Fourth grade through eighth grade students will be participating in activities and games in the sport court from 2-4 p.m. and then head to the pool to continue the fun from 3-4 p.m., before open swim.

Price is $5 for both CRC members and for non-members.

Instructor is Emily Ruehlow.