CRC offering toddler classes

There will be two toddler events at the Cedar River Complex this September. Children 3 years old to 5 years old can participate in the toddler gym and swim and/or the toddler gym and tumble.

According to the CRC, during the toddler gym and swim, children will experience a fun, stimulating environment while improving their social and physical skills.

Children should come in comfortable play clothes with their swimsuit on underneath. The first half hour of class will be in the gym and the second half hour in the pool. Parents or guardians are welcome to stay for the class, but are not required to do so. They must stay in the building while their child is attending class.

Class is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Cost is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members. Instructor is Carrie Barker.

According to the CRC, children will get exercise while working on balance and coordination during the toddler gym and tumble. Children should wear comfortable clothes and socks, and have clean sneakers for the hour.

Class is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Cost is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members. Instructors are Ellen Helfter and Nicole Dodd.

