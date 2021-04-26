CRC offering swim lessons

The Cedar River Complex is offering swim classes for swimmers ages 3 and up this May.
A toddler gym and swim on Wednesday (May 5) from 8:30-9:30 a.m. will help 3-5 year olds get acclimated to the pool.
According to a CRC press release, children will experience a fun, stimulating environment while improving their social and physical skills.
Participants should come in comfortable play clothes with their swimsuit on underneath.
The first half hour will be in the gym and the second half hour in the pool.
Parents or guardians are welcome to stay for the class, but are not required to do so. However, they should stay in the building while their children attend class.
Instructor is Carrie Barker. Price is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members
The CRC is also offering swimming for both beginners and masters.
Private and semi-private swim lessons are available by reservation. Students may contact aquatics manager Mark Miller at markm@cedarrivercomplex.com to schedule classes.
Swim lessons are for individuals of all ages and swimming abilities. They are designed specifically for the participant to achieve their swimming goals. Whether a swimmer is just getting familiar with the water or looking to improve their stroke, CRC instructors will create a fun and comfortable environment. All swim lessons are five sessions of 30 minutes with an experienced swim instructor.
For private lessons, price is $65 for CRC members and $100 for non-members. For semi-private lessons, price is $50 for CRC members and $76.92 for non-members.
In addition to swim lessons, the CRC offers a masters swim club from 6:15-7:15 a.m. on Thursdays.
From new swimmers to state champions, all adult swimmers are welcome at CRC Masters Lap Swim. Members support and encourage each other as they set realistic fitness goals.
The number one goal is to learn and/or improve a swimmer’s strokes. Additionally, swimmers will learn how to incorporate swimming into a regular fitness routine. The last goal is to learn to set goals and grow into a competitive swimmer, and maybe even attend a swim meet with other team-members.
Price per quarter is $25 for CRC members and $38.46 for non-members. Price per year is $75 for CRC members and $115.39 for non-members.