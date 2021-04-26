CRC offering swim lessons

The Cedar River Complex is offering swim classes for swimmers ages 3 and up this May.

A toddler gym and swim on Wednesday (May 5) from 8:30-9:30 a.m. will help 3-5 year olds get acclimated to the pool.

According to a CRC press release, children will experience a fun, stimulating environment while improving their social and physical skills.

Participants should come in comfortable play clothes with their swimsuit on underneath.

The first half hour will be in the gym and the second half hour in the pool.

Parents or guardians are welcome to stay for the class, but are not required to do so. However, they should stay in the building while their children attend class.

Instructor is Carrie Barker. Price is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members

The CRC is also offering swimming for both beginners and masters.

Private and semi-private swim lessons are available by reservation. Students may contact aquatics manager Mark Miller at markm@cedarrivercomplex.com to schedule classes.