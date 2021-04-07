CRC offering swim lessons, swim club

The Cedar River Complex is offering a toddler gym and tumble for 3-5 year olds from 9-10 a.m., Tuesday, April 20.

According to a CRC release, participants will tumble, run, jump and more in a fun atmosphere. Kids can get some exercise while they work on their balance and coordination as they play. They should wear comfortable clothes and socks, and have clean sneakers for the hour.

Cost is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for non-members.

Instructors are Olivia Dodd and Addy Witt.

The CRC is also offering swimming for both beginners and masters.

Private and semi-private swim lessons are available by reservation. Students may contact aquatics manager Mark Miller at markm@cedarrivercomplex.com to schedule classes.

According to the release, swim lessons are for individuals of all ages and swimming abilities. They are designed specifically for the participant to achieve their swimming goals.

Whether a swimmer is just getting familiar with the water or looking to improve their stroke, CRC instructors will create a fun and comfortable environment. All swim lessons are 30-minute sessions with an experienced swim instructor.