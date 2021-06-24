CRC offering swim instruction this July

The Cedar River Complex is offering swim classes for swimmers ages 3 and up this July.

Group swim lessons last from 8:15-9:15 a.m. (30 minute lessons) on Wednesdays, July 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14.

Swimming lessons are important for children and have many benefits, according to the CRC. In this class, children will learn home to be comfortable in the water and build upon their swimming skills. Multiple levels are offered for ages three and up, from intro classes to refinement classes. Preregistration is appreciated. Swim lesson levels can be found on the CRC website.

Cost is $30 for CRC members and $46.15 for non-members

The CRC is also offering private and semi-private swim lessons, which are available by reservation. Students may contact aquatics manager Mark Miller at markm@cedarrivercomplex.com to schedule classes.

Swim lessons are for individuals of all ages and swimming abilities. They are designed specifically for the participant to achieve their swimming goals. Whether a swimmer is just getting familiar with the water or looking to improve their stroke, CRC instructors will create a fun and comfortable environment. All swim lessons are five sessions of 30 minutes with an experienced swim instructor.