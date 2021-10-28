 Skip to main content
CRC offering programs for children

The Cedar River Complex is hosting a couple of events geared toward youth on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

From 8:30-9:30 a.m., it is the toddler gym and swim, a program designed for children three to five years old. According to the CRC, children will experience a fun, stimulating environment while improving social and physical skills.

Biogirls 3

This young lady sees herself this way when she is stressed.

The first half of the class will be in the gym, the second half in the pool. Children should wear comfortable clothes with swimsuit underneath. Cost is $5 for CRC members and $7.70 for nonmembers.

From 1:30-3:30 p.m., it is BioGirls, a program to empower fourth through sixth grade girls. They will participate in activities that focus on healthy food, fitness and self-esteem. The girls will make their own snacks and explore various activities that should make fitness fun. Girls should wear comfortable clothes and tennis shoes. Cost is $10 for CRC members and $15.39 for non-members.

