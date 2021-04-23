CRC offering May classes

Several Cedar River Complex activities will begin in early May.

One is Half Hour HIIT, which condenses a long workout into a quick, circuit-based workout using compound exercises that gets the heart rate up and running. It will be held on Mondays, May 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 8:30-9 a.m. Instructor is Lora Hargens. Cost is $10.50 for CRC members, $15.39 for nonmembers.

Indoor cycling is a high intensity, calorie-blasting workout with top-of-the-line stationary bikes. According to the schedule, and it is a great exercise for toning and shaping the body and increasing cardiovascular health. Certified instructors will lead a workout tailored to you.

It will be held on Mondays, May 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 5:30-6:15 a.m. Cost is $20 for CRC members, $30.77 for nonmembers.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays there will be a core, strength and balance class for maturing individuals, who want to improve their core balance and stability. This class will help people develop better posture, strength and flexibility while challenging the core.