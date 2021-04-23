CRC offering May classes

Several Cedar River Complex activities will begin in early May.
One is Half Hour HIIT, which condenses a long workout into a quick, circuit-based workout using compound exercises that gets the heart rate up and running. It will be held on Mondays, May 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 8:30-9 a.m. Instructor is Lora Hargens. Cost is $10.50 for CRC members, $15.39 for nonmembers.
Indoor cycling is a high intensity, calorie-blasting workout with top-of-the-line stationary bikes. According to the schedule, and it is a great exercise for toning and shaping the body and increasing cardiovascular health. Certified instructors will lead a workout tailored to you.
It will be held on Mondays, May 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 5:30-6:15 a.m. Cost is $20 for CRC members, $30.77 for nonmembers.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays there will be a core, strength and balance class for maturing individuals, who want to improve their core balance and stability. This class will help people develop better posture, strength and flexibility while challenging the core.
Core, strength and balance is available in person and live stream. If you are interested in attending live stream, contact the CRC at 641-832-3600. Classes are Tuesdays, May 4, 11, 18, 25 and Thursday May 6, 13, 20, 27 from 9-9:45 a.m. Instructor is Jolene Norby. Cost is $20 for CRC members, $30.77 for nonmembers.
Norby will also instruct a yoga class, focusing on breathing, beginner and intermediate postures and meditative awareness. Like the core class, it is available in person and live stream. Classes are Tuesdays, May 4, 11, 18, 25 from 5:15-6 p.m. Cost is $20 for CRC members, $30.77 for nonmembers.
Tai Chi will be held on Mondays. It is a mind body exercise with gentle flowing movements. It contains inner power, strengthens the body, improves mental health, balance, immunity, and reduces stress. Wear low/ flat shoes and comfortable clothes.
It will be held on Mondays, May 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Instructor is Deneen Schweiger. Cost is $20 for CRC members, $30.77 for nonmembers.
The CRC will also hold a Tae Kwon Do class. Tae Kwon Do is a Korean Martial Art that emphasizes kicking and hand techniques along with some self-defense moves. Children and Adults learn respect, self-confidence, and discipline. The instructor, Lincoln Waite, is a 5th degree black belt.
Classes are Tuesdays, May 4, 11, 18, 25 from 5:30-7 p.m. Cost is $25 for CRC members, $38.46 for nonmembers.