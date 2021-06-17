 Skip to main content
CRC offering free programs this summer
CRC offering free programs this summer

This Cedar River Complex is offering several free events this summer.

CRC logo

There will a slow roll bicycling experience with Mark Miller and Ellen Helfter. There is no cost.

The ride will include a mix of surfaces, and participants can adjust the length based on their available time. According to the CRC, this is a great way to get outside and re-energize over lunch.

For those who prefer to walk instead of bike, there will also be walking club. There is no cost. A CRC leader will assist as participants find new friends with similar paces.

