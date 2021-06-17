CRC offering free programs this summer

This Cedar River Complex is offering several free events this summer.

There will a slow roll bicycling experience with Mark Miller and Ellen Helfter. There is no cost.

The ride will include a mix of surfaces, and participants can adjust the length based on their available time. According to the CRC, this is a great way to get outside and re-energize over lunch.

For those who prefer to walk instead of bike, there will also be walking club. There is no cost. A CRC leader will assist as participants find new friends with similar paces.

